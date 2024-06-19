The Cardinals announced that Arenado was removed in the top of the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Marlins due to a right elbow contusion.

Initial X-rays on Arenado's elbow appear to have revealed no structural damage, but he'll undergo further medical evaluation as the Cardinals look to ascertain that he's not dealing with anything more than a bruise. Before he was lifted from the game for a pitch runner after being hit in the elbow by a 94-mph sinker during his fourth plate appearance of the day, Arenado went 2-for-3 with his first stolen base of the season and a run scored.