Arenado had his two-game suspension reduced to one game, which he'll serve during Saturday's matchup against the Diamondbacks, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Arenado was disciplined for his role in a brawl Wednesday against the Mets, and he'll be unavailable off the bench Saturday. However, the 31-year-old should be back in action for Sunday's series finale against Arizona. Brendan Donovan is starting at third base and batting eighth Saturday.
