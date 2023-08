Arenado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 13-2 loss to the Mets.

Arenado is batting .303 (20-for-66) with four homers in August, but he has just eight RBI over 16 contests this month. The third baseman's slight warm stretch has lifted his slash line to .283/.329/.509 for the season, and he's added 26 homers, 85 RBI, 58 runs scored and two stolen bases through 118 games overall. He's still got enough season left to get to his usual milestones of 30 homers and 100 RBI.