Arenado went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Reds.
Arenado has hit safely in four games since sitting out once to manage knee soreness. He's 6-for-15 (.400) with a homer, a double and three runs scored in that short hot streak. The third baseman displayed prolific power early in the season, but he's picked up only four long balls in his last 26 contests. For the season, Arenado has a .281/.352/.498 slash line, 11 homers, 41 RBI, 28 runs scored and 14 doubles through 58 games, and he's been caught in both of his stolen base attempts.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: May have hurt kneecap Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Homers, drives in three in win•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Gets rare rest day•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Knocks three hits•