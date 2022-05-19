Arenado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.
The veteran third baseman brought St. Louis to within two runs with his shot to left field in the eighth inning, but New York poured on five runs in the bottom of the frame to put the game out of reach. Arenado has followed a nine-game homerless stretch with a pair of long balls in his past four games and is up to a team-high nine homers on the season. He continues to hit well in his 10th big-league campaign, slashing .306/.365/.597 across 148 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sitting Game 2•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Goes deep in blowout win•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Launches seventh homer•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Knocks sixth homer•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Back from suspension•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Suspension reduced to one game•