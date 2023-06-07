Arenado went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

Arenado opened up the scoring in the first with a two-run blast to left center to give the Cardinals an early lead. The 32-year-old now has four extra-base hits and six RBI over his last six games and owns an impressive 2:1 BB:K over that span. For the year, the seven-time all-star is slashing .263/.312/.448 with 11 homers, 41 RBI, 28 runs and a 17:48 BB:K over 253 plate appearances.