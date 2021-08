Arenado went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Brewers.

After walking in the first inning, Arenado stole second base for his second steal of the season. He did not provide any additional offense and the Cardinals were shut out. It was the first time he failed to record an RBI or score a run in his last nine games. The 30-year-old is slashing .264/.324/.511, leading the team with 25 home runs and 78 RBI in 485 plate appearances.