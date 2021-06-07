Arenado went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Reds.

Arenado did what he could to prevent the Cardinals from losing and delivered a strong game at the plate, and now he's recorded seven hits over his last eight at-bats. That's a strong bounce-back effort considering he entered the weekend on a woeful 1-for-22 stretch. Despite the slump, Arenado is hitting .287 with a .855 OPS on the season.