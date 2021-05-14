Arenado went 3-for-5 with a RBI in the Cardinals' 2-0 win over the Brewers on Thursday.

In a game that lacked offense, Arenado reached base three times, all on singles. He knocked in one of the game's two runs in the first inning. He continued his 10-game streak of reaching base safely. The 30-year-old leads the Cardinals with 19 extra-base hits and 24 RBI. He is slashing .284/.342/.500 in 161 plate appearances.