Arenado went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 4-2 win against the Pirates on Wednesday.

Among Arenado's three hits was a third-inning RBI double that was St. Louis' only extra-base hit of the contest. The veteran third baseman batted .167 over his first seven contests in June but has perked up since, putting together a four-game hitting streak during which he has gone 8-for-16. The hot stretch has improved his season slash line to .264/.320/.386.