Arenado went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in the Cardinals' 13-3 win in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cubs.

Arenado singled in the first inning before launching a solo shot off Adrian Sampson in the fourth frame. He later added another single in the sixth and the third baseman has now gone 11-for-25 with a home run, seven RBI, two runs and a stolen base over his last six games. Since the beginning of August, Arenado has raised his batting average from .290 to .301 and he's now up to 26 home runs on the season.