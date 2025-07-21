Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday that he will approach Arenado in the week leading up to the trade deadline to ask for the third baseman's preference if a trade possibility surfaces, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Arenado has a full no-trade clause and used it to shut down a potential trade to the Astros over the offseason. It's uncertain what the 34-year-old's appetite is for waiving the clause at the trade deadline, nor is it clear what level interest there will be in Arenado from contenders. Arenado has had a fine year defensively at third base but further regressed at the plate, slashing only .241/.299/.381. He's owed $42 million over the next two seasons, with the Rockies being responsible for $5 million of that.