Arenado went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in the 5-0 win over the Rockies on Friday.
Arenado doubled off Gomber and scored on a Harrison Bader home run in the second inning in his first game against his former team. The third baseman has 15 hits in his last 11 games and rides a current five-game hitting streak. He is slashing .283/.341/.496 in 138 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sits for first time•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Blasts fifth homer•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: On base four times Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Smacks two doubles in win•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Collects two doubles in win•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Extends hitting streak in win•