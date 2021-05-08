Arenado went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in the 5-0 win over the Rockies on Friday.

Arenado doubled off Gomber and scored on a Harrison Bader home run in the second inning in his first game against his former team. The third baseman has 15 hits in his last 11 games and rides a current five-game hitting streak. He is slashing .283/.341/.496 in 138 plate appearances.