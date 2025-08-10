The Cardinals do not expect Arenado (shoulder) to return from the 10-day injured list during their upcoming Aug. 18-24 road trip, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Arenado reported to the team's spring training facility in Florida on Friday and his focus for the first week he's there will be to regain strength in his injured right shoulder. It's not clear when the veteran third baseman might be ready to rejoin the Cardinals' active roster. St. Louis has used Nolan Gorman (six starts) and Thomas Saggese (two starts) at the hot corner since Arenado landed on the IL.