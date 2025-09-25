Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Willing to expand trade list
Arenado said Wednesday that he will be willing this offseason to expand his list of teams to which he would approve a trade to, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Arenado told the Cardinals last winter that he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the Dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox, Padres or Astros. However, he wound up blocking a potential deal to Houston and remained in St. Louis for the 2025 season. Being more open-minded to potential trade destinations helps the possibility of a deal going down, but Arenado's declining performance and the roughly $40 million he's still owed remain major roadblocks. Arenado remains a plus defender at third base, but he's slashed just .236/.289/.371 with 11 homers in 105 games this season and will turn 35 next April.
