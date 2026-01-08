Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Avoids arbitration with Cardinals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals and Gorman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.655 million contract Thursday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
It was Gorman's first year of arbitration eligibility. The 25-year-old has regressed at the dish over the last two seasons, finishing 2025 with a .666 OPS, 14 home runs and a 33.8 percent strikeout rate. The left-handed-hitting Gorman could get another opportunity for regular at-bats versus right-handed pitching in 2026, though his playing time outlook would diminish if the Cardinals are unable to trade Nolan Arenado.
