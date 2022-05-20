Gorman will start at second base and bat sixth Friday against the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old officially had his contract selected by the Cardinals following Thursday's loss to the Mets, and he'll man the keystone Friday in his big-league debut, as expected. Gorman will start out in the middle of the order, and he should operate as St. Louis 'primary second baseman for the foreseeable future with even a decent showing early on. He dominated at Triple-A Memphis in 34 games this season with 15 home runs and a .308/.367/.677 slash line.