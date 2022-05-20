Gorman will start at second base and bat sixth Friday against the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old officially had his contract selected by the Cardinals following Thursday's loss to the Mets, and he'll man the keystone Friday in his big-league debut, as expected. Gorman will start out in the middle of the order, and he should operate as St. Louis 'primary second baseman for the foreseeable future with even a decent showing early on. He dominated at Triple-A Memphis in 34 games this season with 15 home runs and a .308/.367/.677 slash line.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Big-league debut coming Friday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Crushes 15th homer•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Riding 15-game hit streak•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Leading minors in homers•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Assigned to minor camp•