Gorman is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs due to back pain, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Manager Oliver Marmol indicated the back issue isn't a serious concern, though Gorman could still be held out of the lineup for a couple days. Taylor Motter will man second base while Brendan Donovan bats leadoff as the designated hitter for Sunday's series finale in Chicago.
