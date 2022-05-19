Gorman will have his contract selected by the Cardinals and will start at second base Friday against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

St. Louis hesitated to promote Gorman when Paul Dejong was sent to the minors last week, but the 22-year-old has now been called up for his first stint in the majors. He's one of the Cardinals' top prospects and has cruised at Triple-A Memphis this season with a .308/.367/.677 slash line and 15 homers in 34 games. A decent showing early on and Gorman figures to be in the majors to stay.