Gorman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Reds.

Gorman has four homers, two steals, eight RBI and eight runs scored over his last nine games, batting .321 (9-for-28) in that span. It's a good run of consistency at the plate for the infielder, who has struggled to put it all together at times this season. He's at a .214/.306/.428 slash line with nine long balls, 23 RBI, 21 runs scored and two steals through 47 contests overall while holding down a starting role at second base.