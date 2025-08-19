Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Breaks game open with homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gorman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 8-3 victory over the Marlins.
Gorman waited until the ninth inning to notch his first hit, but he made it count with a two-run blast off Josh Simpson that put the game out of reach. Filling in regularly at third base with Nolan Arenado (shoulder) sidelined, Gorman has held his own in August, slashing .250/.365/.477 with a double, three homers and nine RBI across 14 games.
