Gorman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Gorman broke out of a 1-for-15 slump in a big way Tuesday, as he accounted for three of the Cardinals' four runs with an RBI double and a solo shot. The double was Gorman's first extra-base hit since Aug. 26, and the homer his first since Aug. 11. After losing playing time recently, particularly against southpaws, Gorman will need to keep hitting if he is to earn regular at-bats.