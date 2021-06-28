Gorman was promoted to Triple-A Memphis from Double-A Springfield on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 21-year-old appeared in 43 games for Springfield and earned the promotion by slashing .288/.354/.508 with 11 homers, 27 RBI, four stolen bases and 26 runs. Gorman is the Cardinals' top prospect and seems unlikely to reach the majors this season, but he could be in the mix late in the year if he performs similarly at Triple-A.