Gorman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday in an 8-2 win over the Cubs.

St. Louis exploded for four two-run homers across the fourth and sixth innings, and Gorman's blast was the final of that onslaught. It was just the fifth long ball of the campaign for Gorman, who hit at least 14 homers in each of his first three big-league seasons. Though Gorman doesn't have an everyday role at any position, he's been in the lineup consistently of late, starting five of the Cardinals' past six games at either second base, third base or DH.