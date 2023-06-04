Gorman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.

His eighth-inning blast off Colin Holderman gave the Cardinals some life, but they couldn't complete the comeback. Gorman has slowed down since his May hot streak, batting .179 (7-for-39) over his prior 10 games coming into Saturday, but the 23-year-old is still on pace for a breakout season -- he's up to 14 homers, matching his total from 2022 in 36 fewer contests, with a .276/.364/.564 slash line and 44 RBI in 53 games.