Gorman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in an 11-4 win over the Yankees in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Gorman padded the lead with a fourth-inning blast in the matinee game. The infielder didn't repeat his success in the nightcap, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Prior to Saturday, he'd gone seven contests without striking out multiple times, but he's now striking out at a 30.2 percent clip. He struggled in June and now owns a .235/.319/.466 slash line with 16 homers, 49 RBI, 31 runs scored and four stolen bases over 73 contests this season.