Gorman went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 10-9 loss to Toronto.

Gorman remains stuck in part-time role, but he's been relatively productive lately when given the opportunity to play. Across his last 15 games, the 25-year-old infielder is batting .343 (12-for-35) with four extra-base hits, five RBI and three runs scored. It's unclear if his recent hot streak will earn him more playing time going forward, but Gorman at least has a clearer pathway to at-bats at second base while Brendan Donovan sees extra reps in the outfield amid the absence of Jordan Walker (wrist).