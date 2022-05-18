Gorman went 3-for-5 with a double and a homer for Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, lifting his season line to .295/.357/.674 with 15 homers and three steals.

Incredibly, he's somehow only driven in 23 runs, as the overwhelming majority of Gorman's long balls have been solo shots. Nonetheless, Gorman continues to hit the ball hard whenever he makes contact, with his homer total ranking second in the minors, behind only fellow Cardinals prospect Moises Gomez. Of course, that "whenever he makes contact" part is a major caveat, as Gorman has a painful 34.3 percent strikeout rate. Major-league pitchers will take advantage of that, meaning Gorman will have trouble maintaining much in the way of batting average even if he can put the ball over the fence fairly regularly.