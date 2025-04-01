Gorman is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth in Tuesday's contest versus the Angels.
It's just his second start in the Cardinals' first five games, but Gorman had three hits -- including a home run -- in his first start. Willson Contreras is getting a day off in this one, as Alec Burleson will shift from DH to first base.
