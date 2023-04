Gorman went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win against the Mariners. He was also caught stealing.

The hot-hitting infielder took Chris Flexen deep in the fourth inning with what proved to be the game-winning long ball. Gorman is up to 11 extra-base hits and 22 RBI with an impressive .313/.397/.657 slash line through 78 plate appearances. He was stuck in a small 3-for-15 skid since his last multi-hit performance April 16.