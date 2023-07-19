Gorman went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over Miami.

Gorman extended St. Louis' lead to 4-0 in the first inning with a three-run homer off Sandy Alcantara, his 19th long ball of the season and second in four games. The 23-year-old Gorman has heated up again after an extended cold spell. He's now 9-for-22 (.409) with nine RBI in five games since the All-Star break. Overall, Gorman's slashing .242/.322/.485 with 61 RBI and 42 runs scored through 335 plate appearances this season while going 5-for-7 in stolen base attempts.