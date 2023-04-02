Gorman went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBI in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Gorman delivers a two-run single in the third to stretch the Cardinals' lead to 3-0. He's started both games so far at designated hitter, but he hit fifth Saturday after batting seventh in the season opener. Gorman has gone 2-for-5 with four walks and two strikeouts through two games, an encouraging sign that he might improve slightly on his 9.0 percent walk rate and 32.9 percent strikeout rate from a season ago.