Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Falls to Cardinals with 19th pick

The Cardinals have selected Gorman with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-1, 210-pound prep third baseman from Arizona, Gorman has the most home run upside in this class, with most evaluators throwing at least a 70-grade on his raw power from the left side. Unfortunately, the rest of his scouting report is littered with questions regarding various shortcomings. He has been stiff at third base, and given his size as an 18-year-old, it's fair to wonder if he ends up sliding down the defensive spectrum, possibly to first base. Offensively, strikeouts have been an issue for him, specifically against pitchers who can spin a quality breaking ball. It is much more difficult to accurately project a prep player's hit tool, given the lack of a significant sample size against quality pitching and the lack of wood-bat data. For a player like Gorman, it's possible he just doesn't hit enough in pro ball for his power to matter, but also possible that he's a better hitter than his detractors make him out to be. If Gorman maxes out, we could be looking at prime Josh Donaldson-level production during his peak years, but the floor is that he never makes it as a big leaguer.