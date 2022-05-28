Gorman went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, four RBI and three runs in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Brewers.

Gorman went off in this one. First he ripped a solo homer off Adrian Houser in the first inning, notching home run number one of his MLB career. Then he notched an RBI single in the third and a two-RBI double in the fourth before securing another single in the sixth frame. Coming into Saturday, Gorman had gone 0-for-11 in his prior four contests, but the four-hit effort now has his average at .360 with a homer, seven runs and five RBI over his first 25 at-bats in the big-leagues.