Gorman isn't in the Cardinals' lineup for Tuesday's game against San Diego.
Gorman has recorded a base hit in each of his last four games, but he'll get a day off Tuesday. His absence will move Brendan Donovan into second base, allowing Mike Siani to start in left field and bat eighth.
