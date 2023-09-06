Gorman went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 win over Atlanta.

A two-run blast in the third inning off Michael Soroka was followed by a solo shot in the ninth off Michael Tonkin, as Gorman snapped a 16-game homer drought that extended back to Aug, 4. In nine contests since recovering from a back issue and being activated off the IL, Gorman's batting just .133 (4-for-30) with 17 strikeouts, but three of his four hits and five of his six RBI during that stretch have come in the last two games.