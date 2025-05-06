Gorman is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
It's the first time since April 16 that Gorman wasn't in the lineup against a right-hander when that game wasn't part of a doubleheader. The Cardinals are using Willson Contreras at designated hitter and Alec Burleson at first base Tuesday.
