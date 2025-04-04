Gorman said Friday that the right hamstring strain that sent him to the 10-day injured list is "super mild," John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Gorman has remained with the Cardinals on their road trip as he continues with the strengthening and rehab of his right leg and he does not anticipate needing a rehab assignment before returning. It sounds like he has a good shot to be activated April 12 when first eligible.
