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Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Heading to bench Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gorman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Gorman reached base on a pair of walks in Tuesday's 7-0 win in the series opener, but he remains stuck in prolonged dry spell at the dish. Dating back to May 20, Gorman has gone just 3-for-47 (.064 average) with one extra-base hit (a solo home run) while striking out at a 48.1 percent clip. The Cardinals will continue to shield Gorman from left-handed pitching, and he could be at risk of falling into more of a part-time role versus right-handers if he's unable to get going soon.

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