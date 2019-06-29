Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Heading to Futures Game
Gorman was named to the 2019 All-Star Futures Game on Friday, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports.
Gorman is one of two members of the Cardinals organization invited to the July 7 game, with fellow top prospect Dylan Carson being the other. Gorman was just promoted to High-A Palm Beach from Low-A Peoria on June 20 after slugging 27 extra-base hits (14 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs) and driving in 41 runs across 67 games for the Chiefs. The 19-year-old third baseman has gotten off to a sluggish start at his new stop, but his power profile is considered elite.
