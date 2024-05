Gorman is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gorman has homered in back-to-back games, but the strikeouts are piling up. He's struck out 10 times in his last 16 at-bats, bringing his K-rate to 35 percent through 157 plate appearances this season. Brendan Donovan will start at second base Sunday as Alec Burleson takes over in left field and Matt Carpenter starts at DH.