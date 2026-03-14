Gorman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Marlins.

Gorman led off the top of the fourth inning with a blast off of Ryan Gusto. It's the third home run this spring for Gorman, who has reached base five times in his last two contests. Perhaps most encouragingly, he's also sporting a 4:5 BB:K. Gorman is set to be the Cardinals' primary third baseman this season and offers big power potential, albeit with lots of batting average risk.