Gorman (back) isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Gorman will miss his second straight contest while tending to back soreness. Brendan Donovan gets the start in the DH slot and is set to bat leadoff in Gorman's absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Battling back pain•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Reaches 20-homer mark Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Riding pine versus lefty•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Drives Cardinals' offense in win•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Homers as part of three-hit day•