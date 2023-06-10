Gorman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-4 win over the Reds.

Gorman provided the Cardinals' last runs of the game with a seventh-inning blast, atoning for his three strikeouts earlier in the contest. The infielder has struck out at a 28.9 percent rate this season, though he's also walking at an 11.1 percent clip. Both marks are improved from last year as Gorman's shown a more refined approach while maintaining his impressive power. His 15 homers are one more than he had in 2022, and he's added a .264/.347/.543 slash line with 46 RBI, 26 runs scored and four stolen bases through 58 contests in 2023.