Gorman went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in a 7-4 win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

Gorman hit a grand slam in the fourth inning and added a single in the sixth. He was mired in a 2-for-29 slump but opened July with his first home run since June 19 and first multi-hit effort since June 4. On the season, the second baseman owns a disappointing .192 average but is currently tied with Ketel Marte for tops at the position with 17 home runs.