Gorman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Gorman entered Wednesday in an 0-for-13 slump, and he had seven strikeouts in that span. He hit a single in the third inning and a solo shot in the fifth to produce his first multi-hit effort since July 7. The infielder is slashing .229/.303/.430 with 10 homers, 23 RBI, 28 runs scored and six doubles through 198 plate appearances, and his steal Wednesday was his first at the major-league level. The rookie will likely remain on the strong side of a platoon at second base, but he's only started against a southpaw once this year.