Gorman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.

Gorman's fifth-inning blast tied the game at 1-1, but that was the Cardinals' lone scoring play. Over his last 13 games, the second baseman has gone 14-for-46 (.304) with two homers, nine RBI and 21 strikeouts. He's up to 19 long balls, 50 RBI, 41 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .206/.278/.424 slash line on the year, though he remains in the lineup regularly despite his swing-and-miss issues.