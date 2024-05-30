Gorman went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, an RBI double and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Cincinnati.

Gorman extended the Cardinals' lead to 2-0 with an RBI double in the fourth inning before launching a home run off left-hander Brent Suter in the eighth, his 10th long ball of the year and second in as many games. After a sluggish start to the year, Gorman's started to turn things around, going 8-for-21 (.380) with seven RBI in his last six contests. He's boosted his slash line to .220/.308/.451 with 25 RBI, 23 runs scored and two stolen bases through 185 plate appearances this season.