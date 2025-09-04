Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Homers among three hits
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gorman went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in a 5-1 win against the Athletics on Wednesday.
Gorman singled in his first two plate appearances before launching a 381-foot solo homer in the seventh inning. The infielder snapped an 11-game stretch without a multi-hit performance, and he had batted a paltry .135 (5-for-37) during that span. Gorman isn't lighting the world on fire with a .726 OPS on the campaign, but he has offered a bit of pop with 14 homers and 44 RBI across 338 plate appearances.
