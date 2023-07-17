Gorman went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

Gorman posted his first three-hit game since May 18 and has not posted back-to-back games with multiple hits and RBI. Gorman scuffled at the plate in June, hitting just .143/.211/.229 with two homers, six RBI seven runs and a 6:30 BB:K in 20 games. While his strikeout numbers are still high in July, it seems like the worst of his slump is over. He's now slashing .244/.306/.511 with three homers, nine RBI, 11 runs and a 4:20 BB:K in 13 games this month. The 23-year-old slugger will continue to see the large majority of his at-bats against righties only.